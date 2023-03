O.J. Brigance (left) and Frank Kelly, Brigance Brigade Foundation board memberThe clubhouse at Pimlico Race Course was transformed into an old-fashioned Texas town to serve as a 44th birthday-party backdrop for a native Texan who is now a much-beloved Baltimorean: former Baltimore Raven O.J. Brigance. The party benefited the Brigance Brigade Foundation, which raises funds to help patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and their families. Brigance and his wife, Chanda Brigance, created the foundation after he was diagnosed with ALS in 2007. (Sloane Brown, For The Baltimore Sun)