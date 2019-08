Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

The youngest Malone child, 8-month-old Abigail, is held by her grandmother, Sandy Ward, at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new playground on Raspe Avenue, across from City Neighbors Charter School in Northeast Baltimore. The playground will honor the the six Malone children who died in a house fire in early 2017. Several of the children had attended the charter school. The Malone family was joined by U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings and other state officials.