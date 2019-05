Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

In upper right corner on the steps of Bancroft Hall, First Lady Michelle Obama, left, with U.S. Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, center, and Commandant of Midshipmen, Capt. Bob Clark, right, review midshipmen at the United States Naval Academy. First Lady Michelle Obama visited the U.S. Naval Academy and then spoke on support of the Veterans Full Employment Act of 2013 before the bill was signed at the Maryland State House. The law will streamline the credentialing and licensure process for service members, their spouses, veterans to transition into the civilian job market..