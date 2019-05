Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

Stephanie Smith, representing a Baltimore citizen from the Civil War, tries to make out the information on the gravestone belonging to Peter Purviance who served in the military during the Civil War. Mount Auburn Cemetery hosts a pre-Memorial Day ceremony with a short parade with the Fort McHenry Guard Fife and Drum corps in conjunction with a pilot program with the Booker T. Washington Middle School in highlighting the role of U.S. Colored Troops.