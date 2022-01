May 31, 2015 -- Police Commissioner Anthony Batts asked everyone to embrace one another and come together as a community. This is what's going to change the city, he said. A large crowd filled the 3600 block of Old York Road, near where 3-year-old Mckenzie Elliott was killed by a stray bullet last year, for a Day of Remembrance and the unveiling of a street sign in her name. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)