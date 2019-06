Baltimore Sun photo by Jed Kirschbaum

Three of the four student chefs who created the winning meal of a Chicken Salad Wrap are, left to right, in the foreground, Jasmine Holland, Emily Hall and Eray Akbas (The fourth chef Kate Todorovich graduated earlier this month). Pictured with the students behind them are, left to right, their Foods and Nutrition Teacher Caitlin McBride, Mary Klatko, director of Food and Nutrition Service for Howard County and Jill Hunt, Area Field Representative for Food and Nutrition Services. After months of menu design, taste-testing, recipe tweaking, and voting by panels of student judges, the winning dish in Howard County’s 2011 Top Student Chef competition is served for the first time Friday to students at Centennial High, the school where the winning team of student chefs created the meal.