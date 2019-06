Baltimore Sun photo by Amy Davis

Ray Garcia, left, of Essex, holds a menu from the original Gino's after it was autographed by Gino Marchetti, who is holding the reverse side, featuring the menu items. Ray Garcia's wife, Renee Garcia, had saved the menus from 30 years ago, when she worked at the Gino's in Back River Neck Road. There was a long line outside the new Gino's in Towson to meet and get autographs from Gino Marchetti, legendary defensive end for the Baltimore Colts, and other former Colts players.