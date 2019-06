Baltimore Sun photo by Amy Davis

Harold Shapiro, 87, of Baltimore, will be inducted into the French Legion of Honor in a ceremony at the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C. Shapiro enlisted in1943 and saw action with the 26th Infantry Division, 104th Regiment in northern France, the Rhineland, and the Battle of the Bulge. He was injured in Saarlautern, Germany and evacuated to England, later returning to Czechoslovaki with the occupying forces before being discharged in 1946.