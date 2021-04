Hannah McFadden, 2, Michael Gialouris, 6, and PJ Gialouris, 8, cover the newly planted young Oak tree with soil. Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Parkville holds its first-ever Earth Day Fair on Thursday, April 22, 2021 with arts & crafts, animal exhibitions and a tree-planting ceremony. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)