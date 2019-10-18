Advertisement Advertisement Maryland Cummings as a mentor | PHOTOS Oct 18, 2019 | 12:36 AM Congressman Elijah Cummings was a mentor to many young people through the years. Next Gallery PHOTOS Liberty vs South Carroll girls soccer Advertisement Maryland Columbia Silhouette Stages’ ‘She Loves Me’ Silhouette Stages’ “She Loves Me” runs through Oct. 27 at Slayton House Theatre, 10400 Cross Fox Lane in Wilde Lake Village Center in Columbia. Goodwill of the Chesapeake celebrates 100 years | PHOTOS Many have their own Elijah Cummings stories in Baltimore | PHOTOS Mt. Hebron vs River Hill Volleyball Mt. Hebron vs River Hill Field Hockey McDaniel women's basketball practice PICTURES: Finally, some rain Howard County football 2019 passing leaders (through Week 6) Advertisement