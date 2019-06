Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun

The Victorian clock that hung in the Court of Appeals in the Statehouse in the late 1800's was unveiled today in its new location outside the courtroom for the Court of Appeals. Retired Judge John W. Sause, Jr, left, and Chief Judge Robert M. Bell, right, pulled the ceremonial covering off the clock, which was made between 1840 and 1860. The clock, in use until the late 1950's, had been given to Judge Sause, who donated it to the Commission on Artistic Property, which is part of the Maryland State Archives.