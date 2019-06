Baltimore Sun photo by Algerina Perna

Megan Walsh, 11, from St. Joseph's School in Cockeysville hypothesized that oil would not be good for aquatic plants. She used Jiffy Lube motor oil in her experiment, which proved her hypothesis. She's holding up a jar that had the most oil: 2 milliliters. All the plants died, including the one without oil. She thinks it may have been due to inadequate nutrients in the water when she took the sample in January. She is one of many students participating in the 56th Baltimore Science Fair held at Towson University. Middle and high schools participated throughout Maryland.