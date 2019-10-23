Advertisement Advertisement Maryland Celebrating "Young Tommy" D'Alesandro | PHOTOS Oct 22, 2019 | 8:07 PM Celebrating the life of Thomas D'Alesandro III, former mayor of Baltimore Next Gallery PHOTOS Senator Smith returns from deployment | PHOTOS PHOTOS Michael Connelly book tour | PHOTOS Advertisement Maryland Corollary Bocce Ball Hampton Harvest Day Inclusive Trick or Treat Mt. Hebron vs Centennial Football Mount St. Joseph vs McDonogh Football Julius 'Dean' Chapman honored with a bust at Towson University | PHOTOS 2019 Carroll County High School Golf Tournament Advertisement