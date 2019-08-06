Advertisement Advertisement Maryland Celebrating National Night Out throughout Maryland By Denise Sanders , Karl Merton Ferron , Paul Gillespie , Joshua McKerrow , Brian Krista and Matt Button Aug 06, 2019 | 6:25 PM Police and local communities gather to celebrate National Night Out (Denise Sanders, Karl Merton Ferron, Paul W. Gillespie, Joshua McKerrow, Brian Krista, Matt Button) Next Gallery PHOTOS Flooding in Baltimore City Advertisement Maryland Harford Magazine Bar Harbor RV Park & Marina Aug 6, 2019 Conrad's Seafood Apple picking in Harford County Julie Ellyn designs Young birders in Harford County Salt therapy IronBirds vs Lake Monsters of Vermont York Manor Swim Club