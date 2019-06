Baltimore Sun photo by Algerina Perna

Megan Zeiss, 7, from Crofton, is all smiles as she completes a football training course sponsored by The Baltimore Ravens. The Ultimate Block Party was held at Rash Field and included 29 play stations sponsored by 29 participating organizations. The PlayBook which was given to parents for use at home stated, "We know from scientific research that play-based learning fosters initiative, collaboration, problem solving and many other important skills." Hence, the reason for this event to support the "arts and sciences of play."