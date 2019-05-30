Ghost tour in Annapolis [Pictures]
In the crisp autumn wind, as leaves fill gutters and darkness falls ever earlier on the Colonial-era streets of Maryland's capital city, ghost season arrives in Annapolis. "Dying trees, boy, that's the good stuff," folklorist Ed Okonowicz said. "Everything adds to the ambience. I'd rather do a graveyard tour in October than any other month of the year." Annapolis is among his favorite haunts. The three-century-old city boasts enough bump-in-the-night tales to support two competing ghost tours and two books on the topic, both published within the past five years, the most recent one this fall. Read the story.
