Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

From left, Samuel Han, Cecelia Chyu, Jane Ahn and John Hwang attend a weekly "open discussion" at Bethel Senior Academy, held at Bethel Korean Presbyterian Church in Ellicott City. Chyu, speaking in Korean, said she was suspicious of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s motives at first, but his decorous behavior that day made her feel better, as did the fact that Kim, unlike his father and grandfather, was educated in the West — Switzerland — not North Korea.