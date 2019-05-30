Maryland Zoo opens new penguin exhibit [Pictures]
The new, $11 million Penguin Coast is now one of the first things visitors see after taking a shuttle to the park's exhibits. A small island designed to mimic a makeshift South African fishing camp sits in the center of a ring of water, so the penguins can swim in circles past an enclosed underwater viewing area. There are about 60 penguins, and zoo officials hope to expand the number to 100 in the next three years.
