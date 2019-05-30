Maryland Zoo opens new penguin exhibit [Pictures]

Penguins are already the Maryland Zoo's strong suit. The zoo is considered one of North America's most robust breeding grounds for African penguins, and zoo officials said nearly 1,000 chicks born there now live at zoos in other cities.

The new, $11 million Penguin Coast is now one of the first things visitors see after taking a shuttle to the park's exhibits. A small island designed to mimic a makeshift South African fishing camp sits in the center of a ring of water, so the penguins can swim in circles past an enclosed underwater viewing area. There are about 60 penguins, and zoo officials hope to expand the number to 100 in the next three years.