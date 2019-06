Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun

Tuffy, an African elephant drinks water from a water cannon as he stands in the shade in the new Upper Savanna section of the elephant exhibit. This is the first time the bull elephant has gotten into the spray in the new area. This is part of the new African Journey exhibits at The Maryland Zoo at Baltimore. The elephant environment has nearly tripled in size with the removal the former Rock Island penguin exhibit and the camel rides. THay hoists, a sand pit and mud wallow are all new features.The $20 million renovation provides the zoo?s four elephants, four giraffes and two lions new environments.