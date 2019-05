Handout photo

Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake "My heart is heavy at the news of the death of Nelson Mandela. As a crusader for equality and justice, he sparked extraordinary change and inspired people the world over. Through his commitment to representative government, he not only brought racial equality to the government of South Africa, but he showed each of us that true dedication and perseverance can indeed change the world around us. I will continue to look to the example he set, and urge all of Baltimore to do the same as we work to strengthen and grow our city."