Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun

People turn out to greet Cpl. Jeffrey Kessler and his family as they come to their new house provided by Homes for Our Troops. Kessler was on his third deployment with the Marines when he stepped on an IED in Afghanistan. His right hand was damaged and both his legs were amputated above the knee. Kessler, his wife, Morgan, and sons, Gavin, 5, and Bentley, 3, are given the keys to their new home with 155 special adaptive features because of his disabilities.