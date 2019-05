Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

The Princess Restaurant, right, a diner on Main Street across from the historic Failinger's Hotel Gunter in Frostburg, was opened in the 1930s and has been in continuous operation since. In 1956, after leaving office, President Harry Truman and First Lady Bess Truman ate a meal at the restaurant during a road trip back to Independence, Mo. Now the booth they sat in is decorated with framed picture of the president and first lady with the owner and a letter from the First Lady.