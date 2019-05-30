Listen to Your Mother show in Baltimore

Thirteen local women told their own real-life funny, sad and inspirational stories during Baltimore's second annual "Listen To Your Mother" storytelling session held Saturday in honor of Mother's Day.

The performance at Mercy High School in front of more than 300 people was part of a national reading series founded in 2010 by Ann Imig, a Wisconsin writer and humorist who wanted to give ordinary women a chance to talk in public about their own experiences with motherhood.