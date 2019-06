Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun

Peregrine falcon Boh perches on a ledge outside an office in the Transamerica building. A pair of peregrine falcons nesting on the 33rd floor of the Transamerica building have become webcam stars. Boh and Barb, as named by the Chesapeake Conservancy, are the latest in a 30-plus year history of falcons nesting on the building at 100 Light St.