Baltimore Sun photo by Gene Sweeney Jr.

Stuck inside with snow piling to ridiculous heights, Nicole Nickerson amused herself by chatting on Facebook with every friend in her arsenal. When the 29-year-old teacher tapped her friend supply, she answered a message from a total stranger. It was the son of a fellow teacher at her school. Her co-worker had been trying for a while to fix them up. "He just started messaging me," remembers Nickerson, who teaches English at Hereford Middle. "He wrote, ‘Hey what are you doing?' He wanted to know what comfort foods I liked. And did I want him to come over in his Jeep to get me -- it was kind of creepy. But I figured I might as well talk to this weirdo. I was bored." They talked and talked, typing late into the night and more over the following days. Having a bit of fun despite herself, Nickerson asked the young man, Tim Cross, if he wanted to meet her for a concert in Towson -- the show happened to be on Valentine's Day. "I just wanted to meet him to know for sure that I didn't like him," she says. After they segued to a bar to get something to eat after she show -- Nickerson realized that she actually did like him. Rather a lot. When they made plans to meet a few days later, the lasting snow kept Nickerson from wearing her cute shoes but didn't stop Cross from bringing her a belated Valentine's treat -- a Snickers bar and a box of Lucky Charms, one of those comfort foods they'd talked about on Facebook. "I had like $5 to my name, but I had to do something," Cross says. After that, the two were pretty much inseparable. On the day before Thanksgiving, Cross presented Nickerson with a ring decorated with a sapphire and diamonds that sparkle like freshly fallen snow. They plan to be married Aug. 12 at Baltimore's Belvedere Hotel. "Now when I think of snow days, I think of being trapped and talking to him," Nickerson says. "Winter is our season."