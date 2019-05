Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

Korean War veteran Vincent Krepps, 85, has searched for Richard, his twin brother, since he went missing during the Korean War. Vincent Krepps is seated in his home with war medals earned by he and his brother, left. At right is the flag given to Vincent in honor of Richard Krepps. Krepps will speak at a ceremony in Baltimore County about his search for his brother. They enlisted together.