Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

"Jack," perched on an uprooted tree, with Glen Towers in the background. Eighteen goats from Harmony Church Farms in Harford County have a four -day contract to graze in a quarter-acre section of the Glen Arboretum, a wooded area behind the Glen Towers dormitories of Towson University. The goal is to get rid of much of the invasive English ivy by having the goats eat it.