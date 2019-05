Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD-5/20/15--Jacqueline Miller, 24, is graduating from Towson University with a bachelor's degree in English. When she was 5 years old, she was rescued from a house fire by passerby Ted Sutton, left. Jacqueline was badly burned and lost her hands in the fire and uses a wheelchair. She reconnected with Sutton -- a former trouble maker who had just started turning his life around when he rescued her -- about a year ago. Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun-#5759.