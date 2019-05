Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

Alfred H.M. Shehab, LTC, USA (Ret.), 96, far right, who fought in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII, puts his hand on the regimental crest of the 102nd Calvary, New Jersey National Guard -the unit with which he served. Fort George G. Meade held a Veterans' Day ceremony honoring all who served. Second from right is Erwin A. Burtnick, COL, USA (Ret.). Third from left is Sheldon A. Goldberg, LTC, USAF (Ret.)