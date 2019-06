Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun photo

The annual fan-run sci-fi convention will feature an appearance from actress Teryl Rothery (of "Stargate SG-1") and a special visit via Skype from Mr. Spock himself, Leonard Nimoy. Hunt Valley Inn, 245 Shawan Road. Daily tickets: $20-$50; $80-85 for the weekend; free for children under 5. shore-leave.com. Note: The schedule will not be announced until the week leading up to convention.