Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

Hunt Valley, MD--2/10/18--Le Wren's Nest is one of the vendors at the Farpoint 25 Convention held at the Hunt Valley Inn. Lawrence and Julie Brooks are the owners. At far right is Julie Brooks. Far point celebrates a quarter-century of imaginative fiction fandom covering fantasy and sci-fi, horror and superheroes. Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun Staff.