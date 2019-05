Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

Yael Seidel, 7, right, mixes dough with her grandmother, Linda Weinhouse, second from right, and her mother, Tali Seidel, third from right. More than 3500 women participated in "The Great Challah Bake" in the Cow Palace at the Maryland State fairgrounds as part of the Baltimore Shabbat Project. Everyone was given the ingredients to mix dough and shape it into two loaves of braided challah bread to take home to bake for the sabbath.