Corvette Stingray Concept
The real crowd-pleaser at this year's International Auto Show at the Baltimore Convention Center was this Chevrolet Corvette Stingray concept car, which had been featured in the movie "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen." The car, which drew its fair share of gawkers throughout the weekend, combines the best features of the classic 1959 Stingray racecar and 1963 Stingray split-window coupe with some eye-catching modern elements.
Baltimore Sun Photo by Karl Marton Ferron
