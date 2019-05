Regina Boyce speaks at the garden's dedication event. Seated from left are Fr. Parker; Bishop Samuel Wright; Dr. Gregory Thornton, CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools; and Del. Mary L. Washington.

Seated from left are Orangee James, Betty Williams and Gladys Reed. Williams attended the school from first to sixth grade.

The former site of a dilapidated city school is now home to a garden that celebrates the achievement of its alumni despite the adverse conditions they endured.