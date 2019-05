Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Jean Kirkland, in front, responds to the preaching contributed by her son, the Rev. Christopher Kirkland, during the Easter Service led by Rev. Howard C. Wright. Usher Kokeeta Davis is positioned in the aisle at left, ready to offer assistance at Grace AME Church on Winters Lane. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Interdenominational Church Ushers Association. The ICUA is a historically African-American faith organization that trains church ushers.