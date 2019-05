Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

Seafarer Jonmar Paduga Sumotia, left, a crew member on the Wallenius Wilhelmsen Tamerlane, arranges Christmas shoeboxes around the ship's Christmas tree. The shoebox gifts were delivered by Andrew Middleton, background, operations director of Apostleship of the Sea Baltimore Stella Maris International Seafarers' Center. The Apostleship of the Sea is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization that assists seafarers in meeting their basic needs while in ports