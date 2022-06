Ava Huff, 8, of Westminster gets a blunt scissor trim and blow dry from Nathan Ranes. About 40 young people took advantage of free haircuts offered on Sunday at Tu Style Hair Salon and Barbershop in Westminster. Lorenia Zurita, who founded the salon in 2014, and her husband, Jordan Parry, co-owner, staffed the shop with 10 barbers to keep up with the demand. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)