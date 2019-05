Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

Vince Vaise, left, of the National Park Service based at Fort McHenry marches, front left, with the Ft. McHenry Guard Fife and Drum Corps behind him at the 200th commemorative reenactment of the Battle of Caulk's Field on Aug. 31, 1814. Local militia mounted a successful defense, killing the British commander and 14 British soldiers and sailors, who were forced to retreat. Caulk's Field is considered the best-preserved War of 1812 battlefield site in Maryland.