Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD--1/27/18--This is the robot for the Cross Country Elementary/Middle School team. Each robot has plate with the team's number. Fifty-five teams from twenty-five, schools from Baltimore City Public Schools compete in the Hopkins Robotics Cup, the Baltimore City's VEX Robotics League Championship event at Johns Hopkins Newton White Athletic Center. This engineering challenge, which changes every year, is presented in the form of a game. Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun Staff.