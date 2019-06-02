Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Maryland

Baltimore City's VEX Robotics League Championship

Fifty-five teams from twenty-five schools from Baltimore City Public Schools compete in the Hopkins Robotics Cup, the Baltimore City's VEX Robotics League Championship event at Johns Hopkins Newton White Athletic Center.

Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun
