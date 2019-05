Baltimore Sun photo by Candy Thomson

Fifi, the only B-29 Superfortress bomber still being flown, made a 45-minute hop from Northern Virginia to Martin State Airport Monday, leading a small squadron of vintage World War II airplanes to the Air Power History Tour, now through Wednesday. Fifi played a role in the movie, The Right Stuff, as the mothership that launched test pilot Chuck Yeager on the first supersonic flight.