The Rev. Cristina Paglinauan, associate rector at the Church of the Redeemer, gives ashes to Heather Skopak of Baltimore outside the Starbucks on Roland Avenue.

The Rev. Cristina Paglinauan, associate rector at the Church of the Redeemer, gives ashes to Christine Thomas outside the Starbucks on Roland Avenue.

Church of the Redeemer has an "Ashes To Go" program for those who are too busy to visit a church location.