Baltimore Sun photo by Amy Davis

Learning together at a week-long camp at the first School of Rock franchise in Anne Arundel County are, left to right: Luke Turner, 13, of Millersville, Christian Cardona, 14, of Glen Burnie, Jake Schwarzmann, 10, of Millersville, Cheyenne Balaz, 13, of Millersville, Alex Zamfirov, 10 1/2, of New York City, Jacob Clark, 10 1/2, of Crofton, and Cheyenne's sister Ally Balaz, 13.