Garrett Dye, front, of the Houston (Texas) Fire Department prepares to enter the Knott Arena in Emmittsburg with a flag dedicated to a fallen member of his department, Steven Whitfield II, who died in the line of duty last year. Each family of those commemorated at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial on Sunday received a flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol. Behind Dye is Malcolm Baker of the Georgia Volunteer Fire Department in Vermont. The flag he's holding was dedicated to Steven Lapierre, also of the Georgia, Vt., department.