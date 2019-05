The box actually contained transcription discs, which were what radio programs were recorded onto prior to the invention of magnetic tape.

In 2012, Baltimore Sun librarian Paul McCardell found a box on a shelf in The Sun's archives. The box contained what looked like two record albums.

Sunpapers World War II correspondents Lee McCardell, Holbrook Bradley and Tom O'Neill produced a radio show in England that aired on Christmas Day 1943. The program featured holiday greetings, songs and music from military personnel from Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia and it aired on WFBR Radio in Baltimore and 9 other stations throughout the region.