Firefighters respond to smoke from Atlas Air plane at BWI

Firefighters responded to an emergency at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on Monday night after smoke was detected coming from an Atlas Air plane that landed at the airport.
In a news release, an Atlas Air spokesperson said that a Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft began to generate smoke after a malfunction with the plane’s landing gear.
“This smoke was not from a fire, but rather was due to a brake that remained partially engaged after landing,” the spokesperson wrote.
BWI spokesman Jonathan Dean said firefighters with the airport responded to the incident “as a precaution,” but added there were no injuries.
The Atlas Air spokesperson said the plane has been repaired and is expected to be back in service on its next flight without delay.