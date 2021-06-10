Skydiving, dog-sledding and paragliding, visionary behind Annapolis’ Juneteenth festival enjoys sharing experiences

From a dream she had last year came Phyllis Tee Adams’ very real plan to stage a Juneteenth celebration in her hometown of Annapolis. In partnership with city officials, that event — including a parade and music festival — will take place June 19, commemorating the end of slavery in Texas in 1865.
“God shows me visions,” said Adams, 69, of Eastport. A 1970 graduate of Annapolis High, she has helped bring to life other Black history events, from a 2015 parade honoring Martin Luther King Jr. to a musical adaptation of King’s life, which premiered last year at Maryland Hall.
Here are three things you might like to know about Adams:
She fell for the leader of the pack.
“I was leaving Olive AME Church one Sunday when this guy on a motorcycle popped a wheelie right in front of me, to impress me, I think. I looked at the motorcycle, a Honda 450, and thought, ‘Ooh, I like that bike.’ Then I looked at the rider and thought, ‘Ooooh, I like him.’ We went on a date, connected and have been married 48 years. I’ve been riding a bike with my husband [Preston] ever since.”
Middle age made her a thrill-seeker.
“I’m an adventurer. I’ve gone skydiving, dog-sledding and hot air ballooning, all later in life. At 56, I went paragliding, with skis, off an 11,000-foot mountain near Aspen, Colorado. I did it to conquer my fear of heights. It was utterly amazing, the most exhilarating experience I’ve ever had. It was freeing to be able to look down from above, at all of God’s creations, and realize how blessed I was.”
Her passion is giving kids Kodak moments.
“I love teaching young people, supporting their dreams and visions and inspiring them to reach their niche. For 10 years, each summer, we took a busload of [African American] children white-water rafting on the lower Youghiogheny River [in Pennsylvania]; for 22 years, we went skiing at Camelback Mountain [in Pennsylvania.]. It exposed so many of them to a world they’d never seen. Once, I hired a professional chef to teach 24 kids from the community how to cook a four-course meal. The food was phenomenal.”