Skydiving, dog-sledding and paragliding, visionary behind Annapolis’ Juneteenth festival enjoys sharing experiences

“I’m an adventurer. I’ve gone skydiving, dog-sledding and hot air ballooning, all later in life. At 56, I went paragliding, with skis, off an 11,000-foot mountain near Aspen, Colorado. I did it to conquer my fear of heights. It was utterly amazing, the most exhilarating experience I’ve ever had. It was freeing to be able to look down from above, at all of God’s creations, and realize how blessed I was.”