Nominations for Capital Style’s Best Restaurants contest is open.Now’s the time to nominate your favorite dishes, best chefs and restaurants. Nominations will close 5 p.m. May 29.

Voting for winners will be open 9 a.m. June 13 through 5 p.m. June 27.

Advertisement

Thank you for participating.

Advertisement

Winners and honorable mentions will be listed in the fall issue of Capital Style, which will publish Sept. 19.

Don’t see the form? Access it here.