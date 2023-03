Voting is now open for Capital Style Magazine’s Best of Anne Arundel County Readers’ Choice Contest. Now’s the time to vote for your favorite people, places and things.

Advertisement

Voting ends 5 p.m. March 26.

Advertisement

Results will be revealed in the summer issue of Capital Style published in June and online at capitalgazette.com.

Don’t see the ballot? Access the form here.

Thank you for your participation.