Police: Missing 25-year-old Anne Arundel Medical Center surgical tech is found dead

A 25-year-old Anne Arundel Medical Center surgical tech was found dead after she was reported missing out of Annapolis, police said Thursday.

The Baltimore Police Department’s Northern District wrote on Facebook that Stephanie Ordonez was found dead after she was reported missing Wednesday.

The department did not say what is believed to have caused her death.

“She has been found and her family is preparing to have her transported to Texas where she will be laid to rest,” the district wrote.

Police were initially searching for her and her GMC Sierra pickup truck with Texas license plates after she was reported missing, having been last seen June 14. The department wrote she stayed at an Annapolis hotel and hadn’t been seen since.

