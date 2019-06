Anne Arundel County police say there was a police-involved shooting on eastbound U.S. Route 50 on Friday night.

The shooting was reported near Maryland Route 424, also known as Davidsonville Road.

A police spokesman was en route to the scene. The department didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

Officials closed all three eastbound traffic lanes and the shoulders, as well as one of three westbound traffic lanes and one shoulder.

This story will be updated.

